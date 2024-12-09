Chargers injuries vs. Chiefs pile up as Will Dissly, Jalen Reagor exit
After Justin Herbert's injury scare, the Los Angeles Chargers quickly lost two more players to injury on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The first was tight end Will Dissly suffering a shoulder injury right at the end of the half, with the team quickly ruling him questionable to return.
Not long after, wideout Jalen Reagor suffered a finger injury that also had him labeled as questionable to return.
The loss of Dissly is big, considering he's been the only guy to step up at the underwhelming position so far this year. He had two catches for 19 yards before exiting.
Reagor was actually a key piece of depth earning playing time over DJ Chark. He was especially notable on Sunday night with breakout rookie Ladd McConkey out due to an injury of his own.
