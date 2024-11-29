Chargers fans should be refunded after flex, says former NFL CEO
The Los Angeles Chargers were involved in the first-ever Thursday Night Football flex when the NFL moved their game against the Denver Broncos from Dec. 22 to Dec. 19.
Chargers fans, understandably, weren’t happy about the move despite their favorite team going into the primetime spotlight as Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and Co. make a playoff push.
Those fans who had travel plans ruined aren’t alone, either.
CBS Sports’ Amy Trask, who used to work in front offices in the AFC West, has suggested the NFL should reimburse impacted fans.
“There are business reasons for flexing games, but I believe it appropriate to reimburse fans who can’t adjust to a schedule flex for reasonable out of pocket costs,” Trask said on social media.
Unfortunately for fans, the NFL is unlikely to do any such thing. It has slapped a big disclaimer on all games at and after the holidays on the schedule each year as it has expanded the flex rules.
Perhaps one day, the NFL will find a way to do right by fans actually attending the games in the cold this time of year who get impacted by flexes. This problem wasn’t hard to see coming, but there is sure to be a lag before all involved figure something out.
For now, all fans got was a warning about the change roughly a month in advance, as opposed to a flex window that is usually less than two weeks in advance.
