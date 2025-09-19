Chargers' Donte Jackson hailed as most underrated free agent signing
The Los Angeles Chargers weren't big spenders in free agency, despite their more-than-enough cap space. The Bolts decided not to overspend at any positions but rather find value in smaller signings.
One of those was bringing in cornerback Donte Jackson on a two-year, $13 million deal to be their CB1. The Chargers had trouble in the secondary last season with injuries to Asante Samuel Jr among others. They had then-rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still step up in a huge way to get through the remainder of the year.
Jackson has already made his mark in just two games with the Bolts, being tabbed as their most underrated offseason signing.
Jackson's allowed just two catches on six targets for 14 yards and one interception. Coming off of a year where he had a career-high five interceptions with the Steelers, Jackson getting his hands on the football early are good signs for the Chargers. He's also added in three passes defensed through two weeks.
It's still early, but the early returns on Jackson are promising.
