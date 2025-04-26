Chargers draft Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Instant analysis LA's 5th-round pick
The Los Angeles Chargers have definitely heard the complaints from fans about the team needing to add wide receivers.
On Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chargers selected Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris. Now, on Day 3, the Chargers are going with another wide receiver with their fifth round selection of Auburn receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
ESPN's Steve Muench had this to say about Lambert-Smith during the draft process:
"Lambert-Smith led Penn State in receiving in 2023 and led Auburn in receiving in 2024. He ran a 4.37-second 40 at the combine and averaged 19.6 yards per catch in 2024. He plucks on the run and then puts himself in position to run after the catch. He pulls away from pursuit, getting behind corners and tracking the ball well. His arms are long, and he has body control to adjust to the ball in the air."
Lambert played four seasons for Penn State before spending the 2024 season with Auburn. The Chargers have heard you and made the decision to add some major depth to the wide receiver room. Now, the team will have a chaotic sixth round with multiple picks to be made.
Couldn't hurt to add another receiver then. Right?
