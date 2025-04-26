Chargers earn high praise for second-round pick in 2025 NFL draft
After taking running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers continued to stockpile offense in Round 2. At No. 55 overall, L.A. selected Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris.
This isn't a shocking selection at all, given the team's need for help at wide receiver. With Quentin Johnston struggling to make good on his draft status, the Chargers had to rely far too heavily on Ladd McConkey.
Harris, while still working on his route-running, gives them some much-needed size. He's also a deep threat, which is why his selection earned them plenty of praise with SI.com giving them an A- for the move.
"Uber-productive in Ole Miss’s up-tempo, run-pass option-heavy offense, Harris earned second-team All-American honors in 2024. Harris has the speed to threaten defenses vertically, and his instincts and feel created lots of quick-hitting completions underneath for the Rebels. Harris has 31⅞-inch arms, and his catch radius allows him to get to passes that others can’t, but he’s battled drops. He’s still a work in progress as a route-runner, though he’s a smooth mover with flashes of nuance and took positive steps from 2023 to ’24. Harris’s blend of size, speed and instincts give him the ceiling of a starting receiver at the next level." — Daniel Flick, SI
The Chargers appear focused on fixing their offense as they enter year two under Jim Harbaugh. We'll see if that trend continues when they're back on the clock for the 86th pick in Round 3.
