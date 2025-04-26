Chargers draft Branson Taylor: Instant analysis of LA's 6th-round pick
The Los Angeles Chargers made their seventh pick of the 2025 NFL draft, taking Pittsburgh offensive tackle Branson Taylor at No. 199 overall.
Taylor is a massive human being at 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds who has two years of starting experience.
MORE: Chargers 2025 NFL draft pick plots revenge on NFL
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com believes that his arm length could necessitate a move inside to guard, but likes what he brings in the run game.
"Physical two-year starter with the girth and power for consideration as both a tackle and guard. Taylor generates an impressive jolt as a run blocker, frequently winning the battle for space and pushing people against their will. He has average foot quickness and struggles to redirect defenders who get on his edges. He has shorter arms, with pass sets that are vulnerable to speed outside and counters inside. A move to guard could clear up those issues and give him a chance to fight for playing time in a power-based running scheme." — Zierlein, NFL.com
His power makes him an elite run blocker, and keeping him in a phone booth could be exactly what he needs to find success at the next level.
He joins an offensive line that already includes Joe Alt at right tackle and Rashawn Slater on the left side. They added Mekhi Becton, a former tackle who moved to guard for the Philadelphia Eagles and found success last season.
