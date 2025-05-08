Charger Report

Chargers' hated rival knew rookie WR would be star in Los Angeles

One hated rival of the Los Angeles Chargers knew the franchise had a star in the making during their first matchup in the 2024 regular season.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey carries the ball on a 37-yard reception against Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey carries the ball on a 37-yard reception against Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have asked for a better start in year one under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The team finished the regular season 11-6, which earned them a spot in the NFL Playoffs. However, that record would not be good enough to win the AFC West, as the Kansas City Chiefs still had a stranglehold on the division.

Kansas City would take both games against the Chargers this past season, but they didn't earn those victories with ease. The combined margin of victory for the Chiefs in those games was nine points.

The Chargers are quickly making up ground with the franchise that owns the AFC, and they're doing so by crushing the NFL Draft.

Last season, the Chargers found pillars for the offense in offensive lineman Joe Alt and wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

McConkey was a second round selection. However, the rookie receiver finished his first season like a top ten pick. The Chiefs were well aware of McConkey's potential in their first meeting last season, which was McConkey's fourth game of his career..

Yahoo football analyst Matt Harmon went back to watch McConkey's tape against the Chiefs in Week 4. Harmon felt the Chiefs showed McConkey a lot of respect, meaning they knew what he was capable of in just the first month of his career.

McConkey led the Chargers in receptions and receiving yards in the 17-10 loss. The Chargers' rookie would also add a touchdown reception in the game. If the best team for the last decade has this much respect for you, then you're doing something right.

Ladd McConke
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs for a first down as he is chased by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

