Pat McAfee breaks down relationship between Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert
It has been said a few times by Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh since he took the position that one of the main reasons he took the job was because of quarterback Justin Herbert.
Harbaugh has been enamored with the idea of turning Herbert into one of the greatest to play the game. Even recently said that he woke up in the middle of the night thinking about how it would be his own fault if Herbert doesn't have a Hall of Fame career.
RELATED: Bears-Chargers trade pitch adds $50 million upgrade for Justin Herbert
Recently, on 'The Pat McAfee Show', the crew broke down the relationship between the eccentric coach and his quarterback, and fans should like what they heard.
Everyone on the show gushed about Herbert's abilities on the field. But to be considered one of the greatest of all time, you have to win the big game.
The crew even talked about the big offseason the team had, where adding Najee Harris in free agency and drafting Omarion Hampton should lighten Herbert's load this upcoming season.
Herbert had a monster 2024 season, which saw the quarterback toss 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions in the regular season.
However, everyone knows how the wild card game turned out. Herbert threw more interceptions in that game against the Houston Texans than he did the entire season.
The postseason performance wasn't great, but Harbaugh and Herbert know that. Now, it is time to see if the young quarterback can shake off a miserable performance and chase the greatness expected of him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL insider spills scoop on Chargers going after more WR help for Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert's 'clutch gene' continues to be questioned by former Super Bowl champion
What draft experts said about new Chargers EDGE Kyle Kennard
Chargers think rest of NFL sleeping on rookie capable of being ‘complete receiver’
Chargers could pursue exiled WR to revive his career with Justin Herbert