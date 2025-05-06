Chargers' just-signed Najee Harris listed as trade candidate for Dallas Cowboys or Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers head man Jim Harbaugh loves to pound the rock and needs a good stable of running backs to do it. Recent moves, however, may have them thinking that less will be more.
The Chargers used their first round draft pick on Omarion Hampton, an All-ACC RB out of North Carolina. This selection was a bit of a surprise to some considering they had signed free agent ex-Steeler Najee Harris in March.
On top of that, post-draft, the Chargers exercised the unrestriced free agent tender for last season's very productive runner, J.K. Dobbins. This gives the Chargers sole rights to negotiate with Dobbins if he hasn't signed with another team by the start of camp. All of these factors have Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinking that the Chargers may be willing to ship Harris out of Los Angeles.
"The Chargers drafted their running back of the future when they took Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 overall pick," Knox wrote, " They might also be able to bring back 2024 starter J.K. Dobbins, who remains unsigned. Harris would have value on the trade market. While he was never a high-end starter in Pittsburgh, he was a durable high-volume back who topped 1,000 rushing yards in all four of his NFL seasons."
Harris' deal is currently a one-year 'prove it' deal at $5.25 million for Chargers. Knox suggests the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers as possible landing spots for Harris.
Given that the Chargers have cap space to spare and Dobbins' injury history, it's likely the Chargers would like to hang onto Harris for 2025. He's a veteran who can help the rookie Hampton and gives Harbaugh a consistent option should Dobbins sign elsewhere or get hurt and Hampton runs into the inevitable rookie learning curve.
