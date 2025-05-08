What draft experts are saying about new Chargers DT Jamaree Caldwell
With Poona Ford leaving in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers needed to find someone capable of taking over at nose tackle. They kept Teair Tart, but still wanted someone who could be a long-term answer.
That's why they used pick No. 86 in Round 3 on Oregon's Jamaree Caldwell. A massive defensive lineman at 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds, Caldwell spent two years at Houston before transferring to Oregon.
He finished his collegiate career with 68 tackles and 8.5 sacks, but what can the Chargers expect from him as a pro? Let's see what the experts say with a round-up of draft profiles.
Lance Zierlein — NFL.com
"Caldwell carries the broad hips and girth of a classic nose tackle, but he is athletic enough to take snaps at either tackle spot in an even front. He can eat blocks against double teams or hog gaps as a read-and-react two-gapper. He gets bounced around some when he plays too straight-legged or ends up on the ground when he loses control, but he plays with heart and has a strong win rate at the point. He’s a hustle rusher with the potential to dent the pocket when singled up. Caldwell has middle-round value but could find starter’s reps in the future."
Bleacher Report
"Jamaree Caldwell has the potential to make it in the NFL as a solid gap-filling nose tackle. He has good size for the position with natural leverage and a thick lower half. He’s hard to move with one-on-one blocks and has the upper-body strength to gain control of the block and reset the line of scrimmage."
Kyle Crabbs — The 33rd Team
"Caldwell has flashes of surprising athleticism and quickness, offering some upside for impact on early downs out of base personnel. He plays with an effective lateral mobility that allows him to flow with the front, help stay in his fit, and prevent interior blockers from climbing up to the second level."
Pro Football Focus
"Caldwell brings intriguing quickness on top of ideal size for an NFL nose tackle. He likely won't be a big backfield presence, but he can be a good rotational nose tackle for an odd-front defense."
While Caldwell had 6.5 sacks for Houston in 2023, he's not expected to offer much help as a pass rusher in the NFL. That doesn't mean he's not an athletic player, because nearly every scouting report praised his ability to move for such a large man.
Even so, his calling card is going to be stuffing the run. Perhaps that limits him to early downs, but he's still going to be an important piece of the puzzle on defense.
