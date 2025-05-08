Proposed Chargers free agent signing adds former Bears $21 million defensive lineman
The Los Angeles Chargers sported one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, but that doesn't mean the team is completely set on that side of the ball going into 2025.
The Chargers could use more help along the defensive line, where the team has major question marks in guys like Da'Shawn Hand and Otito Ogbonnia, both of whom are up for starting roles following the departure of Poona Ford.
It goes without saying that the Chargers could use a better option, and one possibility to fix that issue comes in the form of former Chicago Bears defender DeMarcus Walker, who was recently suggested as a potential target for Los Angeles.
Here's what Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron said about the possible Walker-Chargers pairing in free agency:
"DeMarcus Walker could offer a solid fit at the 5-technique in Jesse Minter’s 3-4 scheme. Walker earned a 65.0 PFF overall grade with the Bears last season and represents a significant upgrade over what is currently on the roster," he wrote.
After a career year with the Tennessee Titans in 2022, Walker signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bears, but he was cut after two seasons because he didn't live up to that contract.
Despite that, Walker remains a decent starting option, and he'd be a fantastic depth piece, if nothing else. Walker tallied 3.5 sacks in each of his two seasons with the Bears and can play multiple positions upfront.
Considering his recent disappointment in Chicago, and with it being so late in free agency, Walker shouldn't garner more than three to five million on a one-year deal.
The Chargers are still sitting pretty with $29.1 million in cap space, so that's a price they can easily afford.
Los Angeles is looking to take that next step in 2025 after an improbable trip to the playoffs in 2024. However, they can't hope to do that in a loaded AFC with the defensive line in the state it's currently in.
Adding Walker certainly wouldn't be the sexy move Chargers fans want, but he would definitely help, nonetheless.
