Chargers’ blockbuster first-round trade with Eagles fell apart, per report
It turns out the Los Angeles Chargers ran down the clock in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and had a trade in place with the Philadelphia Eagles to move out of the No. 22 spot before taking Omarion Hampton.
Since drafting Hampton, the Chargers have been plenty open about working the trade phones, while also making sure that everyone understands Hampton was a unanimous, top-of-board decision.
But now we know more about an apparent trade with the Eagles. According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, a mere minor communication error stopped the trade from happening:
“Some believe it was much closer than that. That a deal was done but that there was an issue in the communication of it to the league. And, as we’ve learned in the past, both teams must independently communicate to the NFL the terms of the deal before a trade becomes official. If there’s any discrepancy in the terms supplied by the teams, there’s no deal.
In this case, both teams did not communicate the terms to the league before the ticking clock forced the Chargers to make a pick.”
The Eagles eventually moved up from the 32nd pick to 31st to get linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
But whether it’s the Chargers or Eagles who had the supposed communication error in letting the NFL know about the trade is something we might never know. All we do know is that the Chargers would’ve received substantial trade compensation for a move that far down the board in the first round.
Maybe the Chargers hoped Hampton would fall that far anyway or were more than happy with other guys who could reach the bottom of Round 1.
Either way, the Chargers-Eagles trade has a little smoke around it, which usually means fire. There were talks that fell apart and Hampton was the Chargers’ guy.
