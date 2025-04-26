Chargers select Tre Harris: Instant analysis of LA's second-round pick
The Los Angeles Chargers finally went out and got that wide receiver for Justin Herbert in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft with Ole Miss’ Tre Harris.
Harris, a 6’3”, 210-pound weapon, caught 60 passes last year for 1,030 yards and seven scores, his third straight season averaging at least 14 yards per catch with at least seven touchdowns.
The owner of a 4.54-second time in the 40-yard dash, Harris is a slant and go-route threat who can help space the offense for Ladd McConkey.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote the following, concluding that Harris can eventually be a “plus starter” in the pros:
“Size/speed wideout who returned to school in 2024 and improved his game heading into this year’s draft. He’s primarily a first- and third-level target, mixing a barrage of hitches and slants with go routes and posts. He’s fast enough to win over the top and talented with the ball in his hands to stretch short throws into longer yardage. His route-running and contested-catch success both took an upturn but they still need work at the pro level. Of greater concern might be a second consecutive season of time missed due to injury. Harris might be capable of expanding his route tree a bit, but he looks locked in as an “X” receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2.”
RELATED: Best available players for the Los Angeles Chargers on Day 2
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers updated 2025 NFL mock draft after first round
The arrival of Harris does a few interesting things. For one, he’ll be in the mix to push Quentin Johnston for playing time, as well as veteran Mike Williams. It could also slam the door on the suspicion from fans that the team could still reunite with Keenan Allen.
Best of all, the pick is a good value for a Chargers team who could’ve easily considered another trade up in Round 2 for a wideout, just like they did for McConkey last year.
Instead, the Chargers keep their picks and get Harris, who can contribute as a rookie and possibly form a dynamic duo with McConkey for a long, long time.
