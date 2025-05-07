What draft experts said about new Chargers EDGE Kyle Kennard
Draft experts continue to praise the Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 NFL Draft class. Apparently, the team hit on a few major pieces that could be future stars.
One of those selections was South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard. Kennard was selected in the fourth round, which is great value for a former SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
The Chargers could be counting on Kennard to make an impact on the field by Week 1 of the regular season. Here's what draft experts have to say about the former SEC star.
NFLDraftBuzz.com
"His dominant 2024 campaign included 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss, finishing as both the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. The 6'4", 248-pound edge defender particularly showed out against Alabama, wreaking havoc with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks against elite competition."
Bleacher Report
"Kennard has a good get-off to win with speed around the edge while also showing an impressive rip or dip-rip move and bend to corner at the top of the rush. He also has twitch to help develop some inside counter moves down the line and has flashed a decent spin move."
Pro Football & Sports Network
"As a pass rusher, Kennard primarily wins with his length and burst. He’s at his best when lined up wide, allowing him to use his quick get-off to beat offensive tackles around the edge and finish with his length."
The 33rd Team
"NFL teams should have some optimism that Kennard can develop into a high-volume snap taker with some time in their program."
Draft Network
"Kennard's improvements as a player are needed in two main areas. As a run defender, Kennard appears to be inconsistent in diagnosing run-blocking schemes and will at times run himself out of the play or take on the blocks the wrong way which could leave a hole in the defense. The other area of improvement is his pass rush. Kennard needs to develop counter movies."
