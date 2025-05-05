Charger Report

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh hints at roster move that raises glaring red flags

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh certainly didn't make any fans happy with this declaration.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers made a couple of additions to improve the interior of their offensive line this offseason, adding both Mekhi Becton and Andre James.

The general consensus has long been that James will start over Bradley Bozeman at center, but apparently, head coach Jim Harbaugh may have other ideas.

During a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Harbaugh gave a rundown of his starting offensive line group for next season, and James' name was conspicuously absent.

"Our two tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, Bradley Bozeman—our captain, our center," Harbaugh said. "Zion [Johnson] is back, Mekhi Becton has been at it. Trey Pipkins, that line is really starting to come together ... it's going to be exciting to work with. We hit the field on Monday and I just feel like we are in a better place."

So not only did Harbaugh not mention James, but he made it a point to emphasize that Bozeman is the team's captain and center, a clear indication that the Chargers plan on having Bozeman snapping the football once again in 2025.

Considering that Bozeman logged a subpar 61.3 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus this past season and has struggled for the last several years in Los Angeles, that isn't exactly going to make any Bolts fans happy.

Not that James lit it up with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, but the Chargers faithful were surely hoping for a change at the position, especially after it seemed that they were headed in that direction after adding the veteran.

But evidently, Harbaugh still envisions Bozeman as the starter, and that is certainly a pretty big bucket of ice water.

Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman.
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

