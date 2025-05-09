What draft experts said about new Chargers RB Omarion Hampton
The Los Angeles Chargers went in a direction hardly anyone saw coming in the 2025 NFL draft. Expectations had them targeting a wideout, but they went with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 22 overall.
Hampton was a great value at that spot, but with Najee Harris signed in the offseason, running back wasn't seen as a great need. That said, he gives them a potential star who can carry the load on his shoulders.
MORE: What draft experts said about new Chargers EDGE Kyle Kennard
That's the general consensus from draft experts, who praised Hampton's bruising style. The worst that could be said about him is that he runs upright and can often take unnecessary hits. Outside of that, a round-up of draft profiles suggests that he's going to be a special player.
Bleacher Report
"Omarion Hampton is a talented and versatile offensive player. He makes his impact felt as a receiver and runner. Hampton projects best in gap/power run schemes, which allow him to attack the line of scrimmage with momentum and squared shoulders. He should excel after contact and score touchdowns in the red zone."
Pro Football Focus
"Hampton is one of the class' most physically gifted running backs with his combination of size, explosiveness and lower-body strength. He can be a productive slasher type of runner behind zone schemes, but his overall vision could make him a boom-or-bust producer, depending on his offensive line."
Lance Zierlein – NFL.com
"High-volume battering ram with a three-ingredient recipe of size, strength and aggression. Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut. He has the base, balance and power to batter tacklers and reignite runs after contact but he fails to recognize alternative run lanes that offer easier paths and more yardage. He needs to work on his pass protection but can create positive plays on swing passes and screens. Hampton is a tone-setting future starter who can handle a heavy workload, but he absorbs rare levels of heavy contact that could create durability or longevity issues if he doesn’t learn to pick and choose his battles."
Dan Scheiner — CBS Sports
"Hampton is not the most elusive runner and he runs high, so a porous offensive line could hamper his production (similar to how we've seen with runners like Taylor and Latavius Murray, among others) in the past. But if you can get him in the right scheme, he can shine right away. His pass game skills (protection and receiving) give him the upside to play on all three downs for an offense. He can be a weapon in the red zone but also a home-run hitter at any given moment. If you get him in the right zone-blocking scheme, Hampton could be a star right away."
Kyle Crabbs — The 33rd Team
"North Carolina Tar Heels RB Omarion Hampton is a dynamic but physical running back who should be afforded opportunities as a primary ball carrier in the NFL. Few running backs are doing more with less than Hampton, whose offensive line has not afforded him the space of many of his peers."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Pat McAfee breaks down relationship between Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert
Chargers' hated rival knew rookie WR would be star in Los Angeles
What draft experts are saying about new Chargers DT Jamaree Caldwell
Proposed Chargers free agent signing adds former Bears $21 million defensive lineman
Could Chargers' GM Hortiz steal $95 million EDGE stud he signed with Ravens?