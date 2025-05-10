What draft experts said about new Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden II
The Los Angeles Chargers needed to add depth to their tight end corps, but they decided to wait until Round 5 of the NFL draft to address the position. That's where they landed Oronde Gadsden II out of Syracuse — at No. 165 overall.
Gadsden is the son of a former NFL receiver and started as a wideout himself with Syracuse. Eventually, he was moved to tight end, which makes sense given his 6-foot-5, 243-pound frame. He had an injury-shortened campaign in 2023 but topped 900 yards in 2022 and 2024.
He looks the part of a red zone beast, but what are draft experts saying about Gadsden? Let's take a look at a few of his draft profiles, which paint the picture of a pass-catching tight end who needs to develop as a blocker.
Bleacher Report
"In the NFL, Gadsden projects as a flex (F) tight end who will align all over the offense. He will play H-back, X, and the big/power-slot receiver role. Gadsden will create mismatches and give linebackers headaches in coverage, especially on deeper routes down the field. He should serve as a TE2 to create a strong duo, especially for an offense that desires to lean on 12 personnel (two tight end sets) with a good run game and play-action passing opportunities for chunk yardage."
Pro Football Focus
"Gadsden is intriguing due to being a potential size mismatch as a big slot receiver, but his blocking impact is a net negative, and his lack of agility resulted in low separation rates. He will likely be a late Day 3 pick or an undrafted free agent for an offense that likes his size."
Kyle Crabbs — The 33rd Team
"Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II projects as a valuable member of an NFL receiving game. This is a player whose career started at wide receiver and, for some teams, that may be all he is — as the middle-of-the-field receiving ability and the strength of his hands in traffic are hallmarks of his play that beg to have role despite some of his limitations in the ancillary areas of his position away from the football."
Lance Zierlein — NFL.com
"Receiver-to-tight-end convert who comes from NFL bloodlines. Gadsden is more of a big slot receiver than a pass-catching tight end. He gets hung up on press coverage and won’t outrange NFL man coverage downfield, but his wingspan gives him a distinct advantage at the catch stage. He creates throwing windows when he’s allowed to stay on the move and he battles for contested catches. He needs to get stronger and become a little more competitive as a blocker but there’s enough receiving talent for him to be picked on Day 3 of the draft."
