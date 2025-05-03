Jim Harbaugh says Chargers just couldn't accept trade offers, miss on Omarion Hampton
By now, most Los Angeles Chargers fans have heard that the team entertained at least a few trade offers before taking North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 22 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.
But it’s one thing to hear a rumor about those details and a completely different thing to hear head coach Jim Harbaugh talk about it.
Harbaugh did just that during a recent chat with Rich Eisen, stating that several teams were in the mix to trade up – but that they simply couldn’t pass on Hampton despite strong trade offers.
"We were pretty darn shocked that he was there. There were some teams calling trying to trade up,” Harbaugh told Eisen. "For this player, it's going to have to be something that blows us away. And there were some good deals where we said 'this is our guy, let's press the button and pick him.'"
Grain-of-salt-alert, of course, as what else would a head coach say in hindsight about the guy they drafted, right?
But on the other hand, Hampton was obviously high on the Chargers’ draft board. It’s pretty eye-opening to see just how many good, genuine-seeming things Harbaugh had to say about Hampton, too.
In fact, for those wondering why the Chargers would go out and draft a Round 1 running back with Najee Harris already on the roster, beyond the obvious, Harbaugh’s commentary sort of explains it all:
