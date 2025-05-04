Los Angeles Chargers crowned winner of 2025 NFL Draft
In just a few short days, the Los Angeles Chargers and the fanbase will get their first look at the 2025 NFL Draft class during rookie camp.
Scouts can pretend like they know; however, no one ever really knows how a player will turn out after being drafted. Greats in college have become duds at the next level many times.
However, Zak Keefer of The Athletic believes the Chargers didn't just crush the draft, but may have had the best draft of any team.
Keefer has the Chargers as one of his winners from the 2025 draft. The Chargers surprised fans with their first round selection of running back Omarion Hampton.
However, once the news settled in, it wasn't as shocking as first believed. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has always wanted his offenses to establish the run game, and adding Hampton to a backfield with Najee Harris will do just that.
The Chargers also added two receivers in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith from the SEC. The franchise also added the SEC Defensive Player of the Year to the roster after selecting Kyle Kennard in the fourth round. In the end, the Chargers added four players from the SEC.
It's easy to see that Harbaugh and the front office wanted to get more physical, and did just that with the 2025 class. Rookie camp starts for the Chargers on May 9th.
