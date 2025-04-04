Chargers-Eagles trade proposal jettisons $51 million edge rusher to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Chargers had a strong four pack of edge rushers last season in Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu, but Bosa has since been subtracted.
To be quite frank, the team should be fine with the remaining three, but Los Angeles might not feel the same way and could opt to add more help.
Knowing that, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich suggests the Chargers try to pull off a trade for Philadelphia Eagles veteran edge rusher, Bryce Huff.
"Huff would add some juice to the rotation," Ulrich wrote. "While he would be adjusting to a new scheme for the second straight year, there's reason to think Chargers DC Jesse Minter's system is a better fit for Huff than the Fangio defense.
"Huff's first step and speed could be put to better use under Minter. Former Jets executive Chad Alexander, who was part of the front office that identified Huff, is now with the Chargers under GM Joe Hortiz, who also shares some philosophical roots with Douglas," Ulrich concluded.
Huff had a career year with the New York Jets in 2023, tallying 10 sacks that season. He parlayed that into a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles last offseason but things went very poorly for him in Year 1.
Huff tallied just 2.5 sacks in 12 games and got himself benched for the playoffs. In the wake of his disastrous campaign, Philly is reportedly shopping the 26-year-old.
For the Chargers to even consider trading for Huff, the Eagles would have to pick up some money. They simply cannot let Howie Roseman completely off the hook.
Once that's settled, Los Angeles can begin talking compensation. Ulrich believes the Chargers would only have to give up a sixth-rounder for Huff, but that price could go up a round or two depending on how much the Eagles pick up.
If he bounces back, Huff could be a long-term solution, seeing as how he's just 26 years old. However, if he doesn't, he'll only be the Chargers' No. 4 EDGE, anyway, and there's no more guaranteed money left on his deal after 2025, so he can be cut in 2026.
