Chargers, Jim Harbaugh hit by NFL execs for cautious trip to free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers played it conservative this offseason despite entering free agency with around $90 million in cap space.
While outsiders wanted the Chargers to go after huge names like D.K. Metcalf, the quieter, methodical approach from Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz wasn’t exactly a surprise given his time spent with the Baltimore Ravens over the years.
Still, anonymous NFL executives took notice while chatting with The Athletic’s Mike Sando, with one saying this: “They signed a bunch of one-year deals with older players, putting a ton of pressure on their drafts. They are doing it the Ravens’ way. But when you have money to spend, like they did, go get better players.”
Another executive raised concerns about the Mekhi Becton signing while talking with Sando:
“People wanted them to go after DK Metcalf or Davante Adams. They stood pat, signed an offensive lineman. The Becton signing does carry risk. Someone already hit lightning in a bottle with him. Why double down and think you can do the exact same thing?”
At the end of the day, the Chargers weren’t going to be able to please everyone no matter what they did. Had they splurged on big names, that would have earned criticisms too.
But the path selected by Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh is in no way shocking. They’re coming off a playoff appearance during a rebuilding year and will infuse another deep rookie class into the rebuild while retaining long-term cap space flexibility.
By the Chargers’ own measure, the offseason has been a success in execution so far.
