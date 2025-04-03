Proposed Chargers signing adds 6-time Pro Bowl playmaker for Justin Herbert
If there has been one disappointing aspect of the Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 offseason thus far, it's the lack of a significant addition in the wide receivers room.
The Chargers appear to have a budding star in Ladd McConkey, but Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams are both major question marks. Johnston's hands are unreliable, and Williams is past his prime based on what we saw last season with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
But there are still players available in free agency who can help the Chargers, and one of them is someone Justin Herbert knows well: Keenan Allen.
In a recent article naming landing spots for the best remaining free agents, Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe pegged the Chargers as one of them for Allen.
"The Los Angeles Chargers have made it clear with their activity this offseason that they want to ramp up their offense, and while Allen isn’t the playmaker he once was, this team doesn’t need him to be," Soppe wrote. "Ladd McConkey is pretty clearly a WR1 for years to come, while the Mike Williams/Quentin Johnston duo offers field-stretching upside.
RELATED: Chargers 4-round mock draft: L.A. secures game-wrecking DT, explosive RB
Allen had a down season in 2024, but it's tough to gauge if that was a result of a decline, the dysfunction in the Chicago Bears' offense, or a little bit of both.
Either way, even a diminished Allen would be an upgrade for Los Angeles, a team that is sorely lacking depth and reliable targets. Furthermore, the Chargers don't really need him to be the No. 1 target he typically has been during his career.
Allen has done his best work out of the slot, but he does have the ability to line up on the outside, so there won't be a log jam on the inside. It also wouldn't hurt to have a saavy veteran like Allen mentoring McConkey and Johnston.
When asked about a possible Chargers-Allen reunion, head coach Jim Harbaugh certainly seemed open to it, as he should be.
"Anything's possible," Harbaugh told Daniel Popper of The Athletic. "That would be cool."
Spotrac thinks Allen could net a two-year, $22.1 million deal in free agency, which would be a reasonable price for what Allen brings to the table. However, it's possible he'll actually garner less than that considering how late we are into free agency.
While he wouldn't be a long-term solution as he prepares to turn 33 this month, Allen would bolster a questionable receivers room and would offer a fantastic bridge option until the Chargers figure out a more long-term solution.
