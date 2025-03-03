Chargers exit Tee Higgins sweepstakes, begin exploring alternative options
With a need at wide receiver and Tee Higgins approaching free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers were seen as a landing spot for the Cincinnati Bengals' No. 2 wideout.
That no longer appears to be the case as the Cincinnati Bengals are prepared to use the franchise tag to keep Higgins under contract. From there, they hope to work out a long-term deal to keep their offense intact.
Of course, there was always the chance that Cincinnati was using the tag as a way to drum up a trade market. However, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic says that’s not the case. He added that teams such as the Chargers are no longer considering Higgins as an option.
”Knowledge Higgins won’t be hitting free agency sent multiple receiver-needy teams looking elsewhere, the Chargers and Patriots among them. The idea of a bidding war to drum up the price doesn’t have traction.” — Dehner Jr., The Athletic
Those options were limited more during the NFL combine with Deebo Samuel being traded to the Washington Commanders.
The most realistic target in free agency for L.A. is currently Keenan Allen, who seems open to a return following a year in Chicago.
Los Angeles could also look to the NFL Draft, where someone such as Matthew Golden could be the missing piece on offense.
Whatever they decide to do, it seems clear they won’t chase Higgins.
