Los Angeles Chargers dodge Deebo Samuel trade mistake
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers are in the market for some help at the wide receiver position this offseason.
Aside from Ladd McConkey, the franchise really doesn't have a number two option they can trust at the position.
Some fans are hoping that Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins will be an option; however, some may have thought former San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel could've been a great addition.
RELATED: Time to be honest about Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
However, those dreaming of Samuel joining the team will have to keep that in their dreams. NFL insider and Starbucks fighting champion Ian Rapoport announced that the 49ers have traded Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick.
Yes, Samuel is a heavyweight name in a position the Chargers definitely need to address. However, he would not have been the right choice.
Since his Pro Bowl season in 2021, Samuel has yet to play a full slate of games in the regular season. Not to mention, Samuel has also not even eclipsed 900 yards receiving in that time.
Samuel has been a game changer during his time with the 49ers. The former All-Pro had done everything that was asked of him by the franchise. However, the Chargers could find much better success in looking for a younger talent at the position.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers ship Joey Bosa to Lions in strong trade proposal
Blockbuster trade rumor is devastating for Chargers' Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert lures Davante Adams to Chargers in new projections
Chargers should give up Day 3 pick for a former first-round cornerback
Chargers’ dream draft target doubts he’ll be on board for Jim Harbaugh, LA
Chargers’ hinted free agency, offseason plan might disappoint fans