Is Keenan Allen teasing return to Chargers with practice clip flood on Instagram?
Keenan Allen spent 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers where he was often one of the more underappreciated players in the NFL. He was rarely mentioned among the top wideouts in the game, yet continued to deliver whenever his number was called.
Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2024 as the Chargers made several changes under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Allen recorded 70 receptions for 744 yards with seven touchdowns for the Bears and enters free agency in 2025.
He turns 33 in April but still has enough in the tank for at least another season — and he's been open to returning to the Chargers. Perhaps that reunion is closer than we think as Allen has recently flooded his Instagram stories with practice clips from L.A.
RELATED: Chargers legend predicted to betray them for hated AFC West rival
With Allen gone, the Chargers turned to rookie Ladd McConkey as their top receiver. He recorded 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 receptions. They also saw Quentin Johnston take a step forward in his second season.
Allen wouldn't supplant either of them but could be an option if Josh Palmer leaves in free agency. However, if L.A. keeps Palmer, there might not be room for Allen on the roster.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
—Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI—
Chargers hint at shocking position change for big-name player
Jim Harbaugh makes his stance extremely clear on "Tush Push Gate"
Chargers send Joey Bosa to Packers in depressing trade proposal
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh’s dream Michigan draft target suffers injury setback
Chargers 2-round mock draft: Jim Harbaugh doubles down, replaces Bosa, Mack
Could record-high salary cap help Chargers keep Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack?