Chargers still listed as top Tee Higgins trade destination
Following the blockbuster trade that sent Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, many believe the wide receiver trade market won't stop there.
Tee Higgins is the top target available in free agency, but he may be franchise-tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals before he can hit the market.
If the Bengals and Higgins can't come to agreement on a deal, they could look to tag and trade him. Jack Murray of Bleacher Report listed the Los Angeles Chargers among the top landing spots for Higgins if he doesn't return to the Bengals.
"The Chargers could be a top-tier receiver away from being a real threat in the AFC. Los Angeles went 11-6 in 2024 and reached the postseason for the second time in the last three seasons. The team has failed to win a game in either trip but adding Higgins could change that."
This would be a major addition for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, creating a lethal receiving duo with Ladd McConkey.
The Chargers would also be able to afford Higgins, as they have $66 million in cap space this year and could offer a long term deal.
