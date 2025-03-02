Chargers: Unexpected free agent is 'buzzworthy' around NFL before market opens
Josh Palmer is one of those Los Angeles Chargers players flying under the proverbial radar going into free agency.
Which makes sense—names like Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and even Rashawn Slater’s contract extension show up as much bigger items.
But it wasn’t all that long ago that a report suggested Palmer was a player the Chargers were willing to sell at the trade deadline. Reason being, the former third-round pick was headed for free agency and never really broke into the offense, even last year when it was rookie Ladd McConkey doing all the heavy lifting.
Just because Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers seem done with Palmer doesn’t mean other teams won’t give him a look, though.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano just dropped an interesting nugget about Palmer while listing buzz they heard around the scouting combine: “He's a buzzworthy name among some teams as a sleeper receiver.”
Palmer always appeared to have some major upside and is still just 25 years old, so it’s not all that shocking if a few teams that liked him during the draft process loop back and take a look.
The Chargers, though, seem intent on going a different direction. Even former first-rounder Quentin Johnston isn’t guaranteed much after another year of drop issues, as the wideout room seems ready for a big makeover.
