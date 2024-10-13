Chargers fans elated with Justin Herbert after dominating victory over Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers put their foot on the throat of the Denver Broncos and didn't let up. The 23-16 victory over Denver moves the Chargers to 3-2 on the season and is giving new life to the fanbase. The Chargers have been striving with success ever since quarterback Justin Herbert took over the offense.
The Broncos put up some late points to make things interesting, but in the end, it was the Chargers that would hold. The Chargers fanbase is ready to celebrate a much-needed victory over an AFC West rival.
Chargers Fans Celebrate Monster Victory
RELATED: John Harbaugh abruptly leaves press conference to check on brother Jim
It looks like it will be a beautiful victory Monday for Chargers nation.
