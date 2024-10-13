Charger Report

Chargers fans elated with Justin Herbert after dominating victory over Broncos

Chargers fans shower the team with love after dominating Week 6 performance.

Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Chargers put their foot on the throat of the Denver Broncos and didn't let up. The 23-16 victory over Denver moves the Chargers to 3-2 on the season and is giving new life to the fanbase. The Chargers have been striving with success ever since quarterback Justin Herbert took over the offense.

The Broncos put up some late points to make things interesting, but in the end, it was the Chargers that would hold. The Chargers fanbase is ready to celebrate a much-needed victory over an AFC West rival.

Chargers Fans Celebrate Monster Victory

It looks like it will be a beautiful victory Monday for Chargers nation.

