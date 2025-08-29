Chargers fans found a fatal flaw with Jim Harbaugh's list of captains
Los Angeles Chargers fans have been understandably disgruntled with how the franchise approached the interior of the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert this offseason.
Center Bradley Bozeman was at the, well, center, of those anxious concerns.
Fast forward to just before Week 1, though, Bozeman just isn’t the starting center going into the opener: He’s one of the team’s only captains alongside major names.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers practice squad news, rumors tracker 2025: Full list of players
The Chargers upgraded one guard spot in free agency with Mekhi Becton, but largely kept everything else the same. They attempted to shift former first-rounder Zion Johnson to center, only for that to go poorly to the point he’s back at guard and Bozeman is back at center.
In other words, besides Becton (who missed a huge chunk of camp with an undisclosed injury), the Chargers will trot out the same interior line in front of Herbert again in 2025.
RELATED: 4 biggest snubs of Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts
Add on to that, of course, the season-ending injury to Rashawn Slater, which bumped Joe Alt to left tackle and promoted Trey Pipkins from possible cut candidate and swing backup to outright starter.
Given all that, it’s not hard to see why some fans took issue with the reveal of team captains for this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers suffer massive roster setbacks on waiver wire
Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers’ practice squad after final cuts
Promising Chargers LB gets season shut down before it even started