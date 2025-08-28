Chargers named returning veteran wide receiver as alternate team captain
The Los Angeles Chargers have finally moved past one of the toughest days on the NFL calendar with roster cuts.
It's never easy to tell a player that their dream of playing in the NFL is potentially over. However, that is the business of this league.
Now, every team is shifting focus to Week 1 of the regular season. For the Chargers, their first game is next Friday, when they meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.
It's a primetime opener, and a chance for the Chargers to prove that the AFC West no longer runs through Kansas City.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh is ready for the challenge, and his revealed the team captains for this season.
There are really no surprises that stand out on the list of captains for this season. All the players listed are deserving. But Chargers fans have to love that wide receiver Keenan Allen is back with the captains.
Allen is arguably the best receiver in the history of the franchise. Last year, the Chargers legend was with the Chicago Bears. So, when he was looking for a home this summer, everyone in Los Angeles was hoping for this reunion.
The veteran wide receiver is back where he belongs. Allen will be a leader on this offense, on and off the field.
