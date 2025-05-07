Charger Report

Chargers fans have every right to be mad about Cowboys trading for George Pickens

The Los Angeles Chargers need help at WR, so they should have gone after George Pickens.

Randy Gurzi

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers CB Kristian Fulton.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers CB Kristian Fulton. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was a major NFL trade on Wednesday as the Dallas Cowboys improved their receiving corps by adding George Pickens. A move had been rumored for some time and was finally announced, with the terms being somewhat surprising.

Dallas landed Pickens and a sixth-round pick in exchange for a third and fifth-round pick. That’s a fair price to add a receiver who crossed 1,000-yards with Kenny Pickett throwing him the ball.

MORE: Chargers think rest of NFL sleeping on rookie capable of being ‘complete receiver’

It’s safe to assume working with Dak Prescott will be a benefit for Pickens. The same would have been true of working with Justin Herbert, which is why some fans are upset with the Los Angeles Chargers for not getting involved in the trade talks.

Los Angeles currently has Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, Mike Williams, and Quentin Johnston as their top receivers. That leaves them in a similar position as Dallas found themselves prior to the trade. McConkey is the lone threat but they don’t have a legitimate No. 2 receiver to lean on.

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris makes a catch for a touchdown over Florida Gators defensive back Bryce Thornton.
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris makes a catch for a touchdown over Florida Gators defensive back Bryce Thornton. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Chargers are hopeful Tre Harris can become that, but it’s a lot of pressure to put on the shoulders of a rookie. It’s also the second year in a row they’re expecting a Day 2 pick to carry the load, after leaning heavily on McConkey during his rookie campaign.

That’s why fans have every right to be frustrated that the Chargers weren’t the ones aggressively looking to improve their receiving corps.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers legend 'fired up' about GM Joe Hortiz approach to game

What draft experts said about new Chargers WR Tre Harris

Chargers: Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines still in headlines for scandals, suspensions

Chargers get weird in a 2006 NFL draft re-draft from Pro Football Focus

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News