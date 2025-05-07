Chargers fans have every right to be mad about Cowboys trading for George Pickens
There was a major NFL trade on Wednesday as the Dallas Cowboys improved their receiving corps by adding George Pickens. A move had been rumored for some time and was finally announced, with the terms being somewhat surprising.
Dallas landed Pickens and a sixth-round pick in exchange for a third and fifth-round pick. That’s a fair price to add a receiver who crossed 1,000-yards with Kenny Pickett throwing him the ball.
MORE: Chargers think rest of NFL sleeping on rookie capable of being ‘complete receiver’
It’s safe to assume working with Dak Prescott will be a benefit for Pickens. The same would have been true of working with Justin Herbert, which is why some fans are upset with the Los Angeles Chargers for not getting involved in the trade talks.
Los Angeles currently has Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, Mike Williams, and Quentin Johnston as their top receivers. That leaves them in a similar position as Dallas found themselves prior to the trade. McConkey is the lone threat but they don’t have a legitimate No. 2 receiver to lean on.
The Chargers are hopeful Tre Harris can become that, but it’s a lot of pressure to put on the shoulders of a rookie. It’s also the second year in a row they’re expecting a Day 2 pick to carry the load, after leaning heavily on McConkey during his rookie campaign.
That’s why fans have every right to be frustrated that the Chargers weren’t the ones aggressively looking to improve their receiving corps.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers legend 'fired up' about GM Joe Hortiz approach to game
What draft experts said about new Chargers WR Tre Harris
Chargers: Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines still in headlines for scandals, suspensions
Chargers get weird in a 2006 NFL draft re-draft from Pro Football Focus