Chargers floated as team that could get call from Seahawks about blockbuster trade
The Los Angeles Chargers have come up mentioned alongside Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf consistently since the season ended.
It’s a simple case of connecting the dots. Metcalf appears to want out and/or the Seahawks are ready to move in a different direction. The Chargers are one of the neediest teams at wideout in the entire league and have the ammo to go get pretty much anyone in an effort to help Justin Herbert.
As such, the connection keeps coming up. The latest is from ESPN’s Aaron Schatz, who posted bold moves for all 32 teams and suggested the Seahawks give the Chargers a call while remaking their wideout room:
“The next step would be to trade Metcalf. His contract voids after the 2025 season, so see what teams like the Bills and Chargers would give for him right now. Then use those acquired draft picks to add a couple of young receivers who can flourish alongside Smith-Njigba.”
RELATED: Elijah Molden's contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
Whether the Chargers would be interested in making a trade is hard to say, though. Coming off the heels of successfully finding Ladd McConkey via trading up in last year’s draft, the front office might be more comfortable with a less costly move.
Metcalf, after all, only had 66 catches for 992 yards and five scores last year and the Seahawks potentially being fine with losing him while shifting to Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a tad concerning. He comes with a $31.9 million cap hit, which would likely shift – while the acquiring team likely needs to commit to a long-term extension, too.
Despite the drawbacks, the Chargers would be at least wise to exercise due diligence on the topic. Metcalf projects incredibly well in an offense with Herbert and McConkey and the Chargers have droves of cap space and assets to make such a deal happen.
Then again, the Chargers seem to have endless options when it comes to big-name wideouts, too.
