FOX Sports believes Chargers found massive bargains in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers made significant moves in NFL free agency this offseason. The team found Week 1 starters in running back Najee Harris and guard Mekhi Becton.
The fanbase has been high on some of the recent moves, and apparently, so are some in the media. FOX Sports writer Carmen Vitali believes the Chargers got a few bargains during free agency.
In Vitali's story of the 8 biggest bargains in NFL free agency, the Chargers landed on the list twice with the signings of Harris and Becton.
Here's an excerpt of what Vitali had to say on the Harris signing:
"For a guy that's topped 1,000 rushing yards every year he's been in the league, and with how much the running back market has inflated over the past year, getting your starter at this price could end up being a steal."
An excerpt of Vitali's comments on the Becton signing:
"Becton now provides the glue that should keep the interior solid for Herbie. It should also mean good things for free-agent pickup Najee Harris in the backfield, too."
Two home run singings that appear to be bargains. The Chargers are off and running this offseason, and the expectations continue to grow.
