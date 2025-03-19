Everyone is apparently wondering what the Chargers are doing
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason with expansive cap room, which left everyone assuming that they would be big players in free agency.
Instead, the Chargers have been oddly quiet, failing to address some obvious problem areas and sitting on a massive chunk of the money they had available.
So, what exactly is Los Angeles doing? Is there a plan here?
Nate Davis of USA Today doesn't seem so sure, as he has given the Chargers a "D+" grade for what they have done thus far this offseason.
"They brought back OLB Khalil Mack for $18 million in 2025, yet let [Joey] Bosa go," Davis wrote. "That began something of a pattern for the Bolts, who also lost quality players like [Kristian] Fulton and [Joshua] Palmer and instead spent on the likes of OL Mekhi Becton (2 years, $20 million) and CB Donte Jackson (2 years, $13 million) while doing even cheaper one-year flyers on RB Najee Harris and WR Mike Williams, who was cut by this team a year ago. There’s still no bona fide No. 1 wideout here, and outside corner is suddenly an area of concern despite the arrival of Jackson."
The Chargers' strategy has been strange, to say the least, and Bolts fans are not the only ones who seem to be upset over it.
Honestly, at this point, you would have to be coping heavily at this point to say that Los Angeles is having a strong offseason or that there is a method behind its madness.
The Chargers clearly needed to add some weapons for Justin Herbert, and outside of replacing Palmer with Williams, they haven't done that. They have also lost some very key pieces.
Perhaps LA will knock it out of the park in the NFL Draft, but there is no doubt that the Chargers have everyone scratching their heads right now.
