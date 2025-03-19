Chargers' prized free agent signing delivers one final message to former team
The Los Angeles Chargers made the most of their great cap space situation this offseason by adding some big name talent.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris joined head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers.
However, Harris wasn't the only star to bolster the Chargers offense this offseason. The team also added some help up front with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Mehki Becton.
Becton is coming off of a great year with the Eagles, that resulted in the team holding the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year.
The former first-round pick spent just one season with the Eagles, as the former Louisville Cardinals star spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets. Now, Becton is looking forward to a West Coast future.
It may have been just one season in Philadelphia, but Becton couldn't leave town without sending out a heartfelt goodbye to the fanbase.
Becton is proud of his time with the Eagles, highlighting that his time with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland made him a better player and a better person.
Winning a Super Bowl is something that a player will never forget. Becton will always hold Philadelphia in his heart. However, Chargers fans are hoping that their new addition can do the same for their franchise.
