Charger Report

Chargers' prized free agent signing delivers one final message to former team

New Chargers star gives heartfelt goodbye before beginning his new journey in Los Angeles. The free agent is thankful for his time with his former team.

Tyler Reed

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers made the most of their great cap space situation this offseason by adding some big name talent.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris joined head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers.

However, Harris wasn't the only star to bolster the Chargers offense this offseason. The team also added some help up front with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Mehki Becton.


RELATED: Former player throws scathing accusation at Chargers

Becton is coming off of a great year with the Eagles, that resulted in the team holding the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year.

The former first-round pick spent just one season with the Eagles, as the former Louisville Cardinals star spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets. Now, Becton is looking forward to a West Coast future.

It may have been just one season in Philadelphia, but Becton couldn't leave town without sending out a heartfelt goodbye to the fanbase.

Becton is proud of his time with the Eagles, highlighting that his time with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland made him a better player and a better person.

Winning a Super Bowl is something that a player will never forget. Becton will always hold Philadelphia in his heart. However, Chargers fans are hoping that their new addition can do the same for their franchise.

Mekhi Becto
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton celebrates on the field after Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

NFL analyst drops another ridiculous Justin Herbert-J.J. McCarthy trade idea

Chargers asleep at the wheel as prime Joey Bosa replacement signs elsewhere

Chargers reunion predicted to be spoiled by NFC West team on the rise

Chargers nail perfect pick in Mel Kiper’s post-free agency mock draft

Chargers mock draft nets a possible Top 8 pick for Justin Herbert

Chargers' young star is the reason Asante Samuel Jr. is probably a goner

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News