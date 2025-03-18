Why aren't Chargers all over top remaining free agent at critical area of need?
The Los Angeles Chargers already made one big splash in free agency on the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert with Mekhi Becton.
But why not make another?
It’s not exactly a secret that both guard spots and center on the interior of the offensive line are massive problems for the Chargers going into 2025. Becton is good, but he’s only just made the position change, had one successful season as a guard and can only play one position.
This is an especially interesting question to ask at this stage of free agency when someone like Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins remains on the open market.
Jenkins, 27, might be the best overall guard left on the market and has had something of a perplexing trip to free agency. He was reportedly visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, but that apparently never happened.
As outsiders, it’s hard to say why Jenkins hasn’t been scooped up. He’s a former second-round pick who just graded 18/135 amongst guards at PFF last season, so he’s at least got one popular metric system working in his favor.
Perhaps Jenkins and his reps miscalculated the market, or there are bigger injury concerns there than speculated after multiple trips to injured reserve since his pro career started. He also only just lost the right guard job in Chicago in 2023 and is currently at left guard. But he also played tackle early as a pro, so perhaps he’s trying to find the right fit.
Either way, if Jenkins is a nice value and could play left guard while Becton mans the right side, he’d certainly seem like a great fit for the Chargers at this stage of free agency.
