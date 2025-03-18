Former player throws scathing accusation at Chargers
As the Los Angeles Chargers continue to build for the 2025 season, one glaring concern remains — the presence of Dean Spanos. The owner and chairman of the organization isn’t exactly trusted by the fanbase, and is often accused of overstepping.
He’s gained favor over the past couple of seasons thanks to the decision to hire Jim Harbaugh, but his reputation just took another hit.
MORE: Proposed Chargers blockbuster trade would add $56 million star tight end
Former Chargers defensive back Quentin Jammer took to social media to accuse the franchise of not allowing him to return for his final season.
Jammer was the fifth overall pick in 2002 and played for the Chargers (while they were still in San Diego) for 12 seasons. His final campaign was in 2013, which he spent with the Denver Broncos.
San Diego decided not to sign Jammer, but went for Derek Cox — paying him $20 million over four years. That was a large contract at the time, and much more than Jammer made.
The move would have been understandable if it worked out, but that wasn’t the case. Cox struggled and was released after one season. Jammer didn’t play much in Denver, but likely could have offered more than Cox did — and they wouldn’t have let down one of their best players at the time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Najee Harris reveals when he realized Chargers would be great team to join
Chargers closing gap in AFC West as Chiefs' losses continue to mount?
Chargers get bad news on dream target for Justin Herbert
Chargers' Mike Williams gets honest about that horrible Jets experience
Insider gets brutally honest on Chargers' potential WR target