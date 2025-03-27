Charger Report

Chargers franchise legend earns Bills rave free agency reviews

Joey Bosa is primed to make an impact in his new home.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers had to make a tough decision this offseason by cutting ties with star pass rusher Joey Bosa. The former 2016 first-round pick was the last remaining member of the old San Diego team. With this decision, it made Bosa one of the top free agents available.

Many believed Bosa would join his brother, Nick, in San Francisco. That wasn't the case, as Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Eric Williams of FOX Sports ranked this as the fourth-most underrated signing of the offseason.

"Bosa missed 23 games over the past three seasons due to injuries, totaling just 14 sacks during that time. However, he's still just 29 years old, and if he can stay on the field, the Ohio State product will give the Bills a legitimate closer who can help them finish games as Buffalo chases an elusive Super Bowl. While with the Chargers, Bosa also played twice a year against Patrick Mahomes & Co., which could help the Bills in that important matchup should both teams reach the postseason again."


RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers say ‘no thanks’ on $69 million free agent risk

While Bosa will certainly look to make an impact with his new team, this shouldn't be viewed as a loss for the Chargers. It was time for both sides to move on and now there's room to add a younger pass rusher opposite of Khalil Mack.

