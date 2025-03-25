Chargers' free-agency splash crowned the most underrated move of all
The Los Angeles Chargers signing running back Najee Harris in free agency has ultimately registered as a polarizing move.
For some onlookers, the move was a stroke of genius by Jim Harbaugh—the Chargers love to run the football and Harris is as reliable as it gets, having not missed a game in four seasons as a pro. Both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards had stints on injured reserve last year and are no longer with the team.
But for others, Harris appears to offer little in the way of upside, has nearly 1,100 pro carries on his frame already and averages just 3.9 yards per carry for his career.
Fox Sports’ Eric Williams falls in the former camp, to the point he’s listed the Chargers landing Harris as the No. 1 underrated move of NFL free agency as a whole:
“For a team that leans on the running game, the Chargers got a durable, productive back on the cheap in Harris. He put up four straight 1,000-yard seasons and did not miss a game due to injury during his time in Pittsburgh. Both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards missed time because of injuries last season, so Jim Harbaugh gets a more reliable lead back in the 27-year-old Harris.”
Money was never really an issue for a Chargers team that approached free agency with roughly $90 million in cap space. But Harris was a good value and the signing will look really good if he can continue to remain healthy.
Still, the signing could look even better if he exceeds expectations as a rusher from a per-carry average standpoint in an offense that is a little more dynamic and piloted by a better quarterback than what he had in Pittsburgh.
No matter what happens, not everyone is down on the signing, at least.
