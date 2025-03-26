Los Angeles Chargers get passsing grade for 2025 free-agent class to date
Now that every NFL team is knee deep in the hoopla of the offseason, it’s logically time for a little evaluation when it comes to the work done.
Gilberto Manzano of SI.com handed out his free-agency grades for all 16 teams in the AFC. The Los Angeles Chargers were given up a “B-,” which is not only very respectable, only the New England Patriots (A), Denver Broncos (B+), Jacksonville Jaguars (B+), and Las Vegas Raiders (B), received higher marks in the conference.
Manzano mentioned the club’s “notable” acquisitions of running back Najee Harris, Super Bowl LIX champion blocker Mekhi Becton, and tight end Tyler Conklin. There is also the return of wide receiver Mike Williams, a first-round pick by the team in 2017 who spent this past season with the Jets and Steelers.
“The partnership of coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz stuck to their philosophy of building through the trenches and not overpaying for wide receivers,” explained Manzano. “Chargers fans hated not seeing a flashy free-agent wide receiver team up with Justin Herbert, but Higgins didn’t hit the open market and L.A. was never going to get in a bidding war for DK Metcalf.
“That left the Chargers with an older group of wide receivers, some with injury concerns, that weren’t worth the asking price. After selecting Ladd McConkey in the second round last year, it was probably the right move to wait to draft another wide receiver this year. But upgrades were made in free agency, with the rushing attack getting a boost from the arrivals of Becton and Harris.”
The Chargers have 10 picks in April’s draft, at least one in each round—four of those in the sixth round. It will be interesting to see if Hortiz and Harbaugh have plans to put together a deal to move up. For what it’s worth, it’s also interesting to note that the rival Broncos and Raiders received higher grades than the Bolts (the Chiefs got a C+), meaning it could be another wild year in the AFC West.
