Los Angeles Chargers say ‘no thanks’ on $69 million free agent risk
While the Jim Harbaugh Los Angeles Chargers are many things, they certainly aren’t risk takers.
Hence, Harbaugh and Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz being all the way out on free-agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs – especially considering the New England Patriots just gave him a three-year contract that is worth $69 million.
While the Chargers were content to settle on a one-year deal worth $3 million to get Mike Williams back in town, a rebuilding team like the Patriots needed to roll the proverbial dice to get budding franchise passer Drake Maye some help.
Diggs boasts some big upside, but it’s understandable that the Chargers didn’t want to get in a bidding war in that price range for a wideout in his 30s coming off a torn ACL.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks
Williams had some well-publicized struggles of his own with two different teams last year (thanks, Aaron Rodgers). But he arrives with an advantage no other free-agent wideout besides Keenan Allen enjoys—thousands of reps already taken with quarterback Justin Herbert.
So while teams spend big chunks of cap on gambles at the position, the Chargers brought back an easily projectable veteran and can spend as early as a first-round pick rounding out the wideout depth chart alongside Ladd McConkey.
