Chargers' top free-agent signing has some interesting contract details revealed
Perhaps the biggest outside splash for the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL free agency was the addition of offensive lineman Mekhi Becton.
At the time of the signing aimed at better protecting Justin Herbert, the Becton contract was reported as a simple two-year contract worth $20 million.
Now, though, we know a little more.
According to Over the Cap, Becton’s $20 million contract includes a $7.3 million cap hit in 2025 that escalates to $12.5 million in 2026.
But there’s a catch – there is zero guaranteed salary on Becton’s 2026 and cutting or trading him would net $10 million in cap savings.
In other words, it’s a prove-it deal these Chargers under general manager Joe Hortiz love to give out. It’s effectively a one-year deal with an option for a second season and a very reasonable way for the team to get out of it, if necessary.
It’s an understandable agreement for team and player, too. Formerly a first-round bust, Becton kicked inside to guard with Philadelphia last year, enjoyed a breakout season and won a Super Bowl.
There’s no reason to think Becton can’t keep that going, especially when getting to line up next to an ascending star like Joe Alt. But if he can’t, the Chargers left themselves options for 2026.
