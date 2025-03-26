Super Bowl LIX champion guard is Chargers’ top free-agent addition with most upside
The Los Angeles Chargers were one of two teams this past season to reach the playoffs after finishing last in their division in 2023. The Washington Commanders rebounded from 4-13 to 12-5, grabbed a wild card berth, and actually reached the NFC Championship Game.
As for the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh’s club posted a 11-6 mark after the team finished 5-12, and in the AFC West basement the previous year. The team’s 2024 campaign ended abruptly with a 32-12 loss at Houston in the wild card round.
Obviously, there’s room for improvement by the team. One area is the offensive front, in particular the interior of this unit. Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus ranked the Bolts’ offensive line 21st in 2024, with these words. “Most importantly, first-round pick Joe Alt was as advertised for the Chargers. And as a result, Los Angeles has a top-five offensive tackle tandem in the NFL. However, the line’s interior prevents the unit from being ranked higher and is going to need overhauling this offseason.”
Hence, GM Joe Hortiz secured the services of guard Mekhi Becton, who is coming off earning a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles. He joins the Chargers via a two-year, $20 million deal (via Spotrac). Ben Cooper of PFF chose the one-time first-round pick of the Jets as the Bolts’ free-agent addition which has the most upside.
“The Chargers signed several high-upside players, from Becton to Najee Harris to Mike Williams. But Becton, their most expensive external addition, is coming off a career revival in Philadelphia and may be what the team needs to finally field a serviceable interior offensive line.
“No Chargers’ guard has earned a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade in a season since 2021 (Matt Feiler), and Becton posted a 70.7 mark in 2024, his first campaign at right guard after slotting in at tackle for the Jets from 2020 to 2023.”
Becton takes over on the right side, while 2022 first-round pick Zion Johnson is back at left guard. The Chargers did re-sign veteran pivot Bradley Bozeman, but also added center Andre James. The latter was released by the Raiders earlier this month. This could be a much-improved group in 2025—good news for quarterback Justin Herbert, as well as new running back Najee Harris.
