Chargers linked to star WR trade that would change Justin Herbert's destiny
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't done a whole lot to address Justin Herbert's weaponry this offseason. Sorry, but just reuniting with Mike Williams doesn't cut it.
The Chargers have a ton of question marks at the wide receiver position behind Ladd McConkey, and they don't exactly have any genuinely appealing options at tight end, either.
Los Angeles can always turn to the NFL Draft to find those answers (and let's be honest: that's probably what it will do), but there is also still time for LA to swing a trade.
While D.K. Metcalf has already moved and the Tyreek Hill trade rumors have simmered, there is another wide receiver some have speculated could be dealt this offseason: New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave.
For some reason, there has been conjecture that the Saints could trade Olave, and being that the 24-year-old is a lifelong Chargers fan, a connection has naturally been made.
However, as Jason Reed of Bolt Beat points out, the chances of an Olave-to-Chargers trade happening are very, very slim.
"As bad as the Saints may be next season, there is absolutely no reason for the team to trade Olave at this point in time," Reed wrote. "The team just hired promising offensive coach Kellen Moore as head coach, and has the luxury of utilizing Olave's fifth-year option next offseason."
Of course, the one caveat is that Olave missed half of the 2024 campaign due to concussions and has now suffered five of them since college. He also became eligible for an extension this offseason. Perhaps New Orleans would gauge trade interest in Olave before deciding to pay him big bucks?
But even then, the Saints would probably ask for an arm and a leg in return for the Ohio State product, because, again, they do not have to move him. The Chargers weren't willing to surrender a second-round pick for Metcalf, who ultimately landed a five-year, $150 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it seems unlikely that they would swing a trade for Olave.
Still, stranger things have happened, and there is no question that Olave would make sense in LA from a fit perspective, and it would surely take Herbert's game to the next level.
