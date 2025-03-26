Chargers free agent signing's key stats are good news for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a massive start to the offseason. The team has added some big names like running back Najee Harris and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton.
Becton is coming off a highly successful season, which saw the new Chargers guard win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks
Chargers fans have been wanting the organization to find some protection for quarterback Justin Herbert, and may have found just that with Becton.
Becton made the move from tackle to guard this past season, and according to Next Gen Stats, the move paid dividends for Becton's playing career.
Compared to 2023, Becton's first season at guard saw the former first-round pick's numbers in pressure rate allowed, 1-on-1 pressure rate allowed, quick pressures, average time to pressure, and sack rate all take a positive direction.
It was evident in the loss to the Houston Texans in the wild card that even with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, the Chargers still needed a little more on the offensive line heading into next season.
With the draft quickly approaching, it doesn't seem that the team will be looking for offensive line depth in the early rounds of the draft. Becton could be the missing piece for an offense waiting to explode.
