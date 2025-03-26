Chargers free agent signing's key stats are good news for Justin Herbert

Mekhi Becton transitioned from tackle to guard in 2024, where his size and strength proved to be a major advantage on the interior.



Becton allowed a career-low 6.9% pressure rate last season, the 10th-lowest among right guards (min. 200 pass blocks).