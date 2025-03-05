Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing DE Chase Young
There's major questions surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers' edge room. The duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack may be no more. Mack is a free agent and is expected to have a strong market, while Bosa could be released due to cap reasons.
If the Chargers want to completely restart their pass rush with a young, former first rounder, then look no further than Chase Young, who might have a robust market.
Here's a look at Young's market value, along with the pros and cons of the Chargers signing him.
Chase Young's market value
According to Spotrac, Young's average annual value is set at $17.5 million. His projected contract is worth four years and $70,171,852. Clearly, Young is looking to cash in this offseason after nearly being moved at the trade deadline.
Pros of the Chargers signing Young
This would be a move for the future, as the Chargers' pairing with Young could indicate a youth movement. Young, who will be 26 by Week 1, still has untapped potential. He had 5.5 sacks and a career high 34 pressures last year with the Saints, many believing his numbers could've been even better on a competitive team.
RELATED: NFL free agency rumors link Chargers and Giants in WR swap
Cons of the Chargers signing Young
Young hasn't really matched the production of being a No.2 overall pick. He has yet to amass double-digit sacks in a season while also dealing with injury-riddled seasons from 2021 to 2022.
Verdict
Despite the Chargers' plans with Mack and Bosa, they should absolutely look to sign Young. Putting him in Jesse Minter's system could be the first time in his career where he's playing winning football and contributing to a potential contender.
