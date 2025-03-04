NFL free agency rumors link Chargers and Giants in WR swap
The Los Angeles Chargers have a major need at wide receiver around Justin Herbert. The New York Giants have a major need at wide receiver around, well, the quarterback position.
So, why don’t the Chargers and Giants work something out?
That could be the way things are trending, especially in the wake of a report from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, who writes that the Giants could have an interest in Chargers free agent Josh Palmer:
“The Giants, believed to be priced out of Slayton based on their desired spending for wide receiver No. 2, have checked on wideouts like Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer as potential replacements, a source said.”
RELATED: Chargers exit Tee Higgins sweepstakes, begin exploring alternative options
In a funny twist, Leonard notes that the Chargers are one of the teams “viewed as likely Slayton suitors,” meaning Giants wideout Darius Slayton.
The 28-year-old Slayton could have a booming market now that names like Tee Higgins won’t be there. There’s some huge, appealing upside with the veteran considering he managed 700-plus yards four times over six seasons with the plodding Giants.
Projecting Slayton in a Herbert-led offense alongside Ladd McConkey certainly seems appealing.
What would effectively be a “free agency trade” between the two teams makes sense when it comes to Palmer, too. He apparently has a “buzzworthy” market and was a guy the Chargers were reportedly willing to move at the trade deadline, anyway.
A few things seem guaranteed, if nothing else: Palmer’s time with the Chargers is up, and Jim Harbaugh and Co. will be on the hunt for help. Whether that’s Davante Adams, Slayton or someone else, an outside addition is bound to arrive soon.
