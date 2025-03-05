Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing WR Chris Godwin
The Los Angeles Chargers will be in the market for a new offensive weapon this offseason. With the legal tampering period just one week away, Chris Godwin is going to be the top wide receiver available. The Cincinnati Bengals just franchise tagged Tee Higgins, leaving Godwin as the biggest name in the free agency pool.
As the Chargers look for a complement to Ladd McConkey and another target for Justin Herbert, Godwin may be at the top of their list.
Here’s a look at expected contract value and pros and cons around Godwin heading into free agency.
Chris Godwin free agency market value
Godwin's market value is set at $22.5 million per year, according to Spotrac. Their projected contract for him is a three year deal worth $67,586,484. If that average annual value holds up, Godwin would be the 20th-highest paid wideout in the league, coming in just behind Stefon Diggs and, oddly enough, one spot above Mike Evans.
Pros of Chargers signing Chris Godwin
Godwin has proven to still be a lethal weapon despite being the No. 2 to Evans during their time in Tampa Bay together. Before an ankle injury cut his 2024 season short, Godwin was well on his way to his fourth-consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. He'd become a perfect complement to McConkey, as he can win on the outside consistently and become that big, downfield threat for Herbert for years to come.
RELATED: NFL free agency rumors link Chargers and Giants in WR swap
Cons of Chargers signing Chris Godwin
He is coming off of an injury as previously mentioned. Also, Godwin isn't getting any younger, as he just turned 29. Not that old considering other options out there, but if the Chargers were to sign him to a three year deal, he'd be 32 by the end of it.
Verdict
The Chargers should absolutely pursue Godwin. The pros heavily outweigh the cons in this situation, as he's proven to be a reliable, consistent target for many years. 2024 was the first season of his career where he missed major time. He had 576 yards and five touchdowns through seven games, imagine his numbers if he played in all 17 contests. Godwin will be highly-sought after and the Chargers should be very interested.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers might have serious Khalil Mack competition from 2 NFC teams
3 fallback plans for the Chargers after Tee Higgins franchise tag
Chargers 3-round mock draft: Bolstering Justin Herbert’s safety net
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing WR Stefon Diggs
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Rico Dowdle
NFL trade rumor update is miserable news for Chargers, Justin Herbert