Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing OL Ryan Kelly
The Los Angeles Chargers will almost certainly be looking for an upgrade at center once free agency opens next week. Bradley Bozeman was snapping the ball to Justin Herbert last season and he wasn't exactly good to put things lightly. In an effort to improve the entirety of the interior offensive line, the Chargers should look into bringing in a veteran center capable of commanding the offense.
Ryan Kelly could be the answer, as the former Indianapolis Colt is being heralded as one of the top centers in free agency. Here's a look at Kelly's market value, along with the potential pros and cons of the Chargers signing him.
Ryan Kelly free agency market value
Kelly's average annual value is set at $10.1 million, according to Spotrac. They gave him a projected contract of one year, $10,107,764.
Pros of Chargers signing Kelly
Kelly has four Pro Bowls under his belt and has been a staple on the Colts' offensive line for several years. While missing seven games due to injury in 2024, Kelly allowed just one sack in 601 offensive snaps. He'd be a perfect veteran center for the Chargers offense.
RELATED: Best landing spots for Joey Bosa after release from Chargers
Cons of Chargers signing Kelly
The age is certainly a possible downside, as Kelly will be 32 by Week 1. On top of that, he's missed games in three out of the last four seasons. Some offensive linemen get better with age, but it's a gamble.
Verdict
The Chargers should definitely look to bring in Kelly. Seeing as he's coming off of an injury-riddled season, his price could dip to a point where the Chargers deem it as a low risk, high reward signing. He has the experience and pedigree to be an upgrade over Bozeman and could help anchor the interior of the Chargers' offensive line for at least one season.
