Chargers front office tired of seeing fans link them to every possible WR
The Los Angeles Chargers and their fanbase are just like everyone else in the league as we inch closer and closer to the NFL Draft.
Yes, the offseason means that everyone is on even playing fields once again, and the chance to dream of better days is here.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz is in attendance for this year's NFL Scouting Combine. On Tuesday, the media got their first opportunity to speak with Hortiz about the Chargers' offseason plans.
RELATED: Chargers make big admission about Khalil Mack’s future with team
One position that has been on everyone's mind with this team has been the wide receiver position. Hortiz is aware of how much emphasis has been on the position.
"We're linked to every receiver out there. It's unbelievable," Hortiz said. "Just go on Twitter, it's like, 'Oh, this guy, this guy, this guy."
Hortiz would later go on to say, "Right now, the receivers I'm focused on are the ones on our team, the ones we're evaluating in the draft, and the ones we're evaluating in free agency."
It appears that the Chargers general manager is keeping things close to the vest. So, if you were hoping to hear that the team is going after free agent receiver Tee Higgins, you may have to wait just a little longer.
